Winter Session of Parliament to begin today; PM seeks Oppn's cooperation

New Delhi: The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Friday after much delay due to Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.Singh met Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.Naidu tweeted about the meeting.Singh is a Congress Rajya Sabha member from Assam.Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to ensure the BJP's defeat in the Gujarat assembly polls.Singh hit back at Modi for allegedly spreading "falsehood and canards" to "score political points in a lost cause".The opposition parties are likely to raise the issue in Parliament.Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sought the opposition's cooperation for a constructive Winter Session of Parliament even as the Congress insisted on an apology from him for attacking his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat poll campaign.Speaking at an all-party meeting on the session's eve, Modi again pitched for simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies saying that holding elections once in five years will boost development.Briefing reporters on Modi's remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the prime minister appealed to leaders of all political parties to help build a consensus on the matter.The prime minister urged the parties to rise above partisan politics to support the proposal.