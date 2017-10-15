“Will win more than 150 seats in Gujarat Elections” says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat: With Gujarat Assembly elections around the corner, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said “Bharatiya Janta Party isn’t insecure for the elections and is set to win more than 150 seats”. The statement came during ABP News’ Gujarati Channel ABP Asmita’s event.The Chief Minister further added saying, “India’s prestige has risen because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. He said “Party won 122 seats in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was a Chief Minister, Now that he is the Prime Minister, party would win more seats in the state”.He further added that “Party did not face even a single corruption charge during three years of PM Modi’s rule”He further lashed out at Congress saying, “Congress’ poll campaign for the elections is negative. When Congress’ posters can have Rahul’s and Sonai’s pictures in every small election posters, then why can’t Gujarat poll posters have PM Modi’s image”. He further asserted that “These elections would take place under the guidance of PM Modi”.He also said that “If in politics, people are talking about development; it is only because of Prime Minister, for earlier people only spoke about casteism, racism and nepotism”.The statement came as a response to Hardik Patel’s statement who said that the poll results will be a shock for Bharatiya Janta Party”.