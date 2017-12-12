Will prayer reach God if you pray on illegal property, asks Delhi HC

Expressing displeasure at the illegal construction of a huge Hanuman idol here, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked if a prayer, made from an illegal property, will reach God.It said the officials responsible for allowing the construction of 108-foot idol in Karol Bagh area of central Delhi will be prosecuted."Will prayer reach God if you pray on illegal property? What's the sanctity in that," asked the court, adding that even if it can't remove the temple functionaries responsible for it, they will meet their fate.The court was informed that the idol was built in 2002 and the temple along with it was run by a trust.A committee appointed by the high court had revealed large-scale trespass on public land including for the construction of the Hanuman idol and unauthorised construction of multiple small and big buildings.Earlier, the high court had noted that these constructions are not only encroachments on public land but also render the persons responsible for the commission of offences under the Indian Penal Code.The court had also taken note of the committee report which pointed out that there is an encroachment of up to 1,170 square yards on Delhi Development Authority land at the Old Link Road, Southern Ridge.The court had remarked that religious structures cannot be allowed to encroach on public land for private gain and at the expense of others' rights.The court was hearing a bunch of petitions relating to illegal constructions and encroachments in Karol Bagh.