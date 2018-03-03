 Will ensure Non-Congress Govt is formed in Meghalaya: Ram Madhav, BJP
“Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly” he added.

By: || Updated: 03 Mar 2018 12:23 PM
BJP spokesperson Ram Madhav speaks on assembly poll results

Agartala: As Bharataiya Janta Party heads towards historic win in Tripura and Nagaland, party spokesperson Ram Madhav on Saturday addressed a press briefing from the battle ground and lauded PM Modi.

Speaking on the results, Madhav said “This is a revolutionary result, all due to the blessings of Tripura Sundari Mata and people of the state and the hard work of PM Modi and party workers”.

He further spoke on trends of Meghalaya, saying “we will ensure Non-Congress government is formed there. There is a possibility of divided results in Meghalaya”. “Himanta Biswa Sarma ji is leaving for Meghalaya shortly” he added.

Of the three North Eastern states that went to poll, BJP wasn’t able to perform as well in Meghalaya and led on only 7 seats.

Madhav while addressing media hinted at possibilities of parties joining hands with other parties, joining hands with whom party could to form a government.

On the other hand, party bagged over 43 seats in Tripura, a state which observed over 50% jump in party’s vote share as compared to last assembly elections in the state.

First Published:
Next Story BJP hints post-poll alliance in Meghalaya

