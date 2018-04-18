Karnataka poll: 'It is unfortunate that all aspirants cannot be given tickets,' says Congress

Party President Rahul Gandhi has been engaging with the tickets aspirants and the MLAs who have been denied ticket to pacify them, said party spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill.



"It is unfortunate that all aspirants cannot be given tickets for the limited number of seats. We respect the feelings of those people who have not got the ticket.



"The Congress will engage with those ticket aspirants, pacify them and would make them part of future government in Karnataka and I am sure they will have a smiling face once again," he said.



Karnataka's ruling Congress on Monday set up a special cell to quell the revolt brewing in the party from a dozen sitting legislators and scores of aspirants whose names did not figure in the 218 candidates declared to contest the May 12 assembly elections.



On BJP's ticket distribution, Congress said even in their party there is a lot of dissidence and disgruntlement over ticket distribution.



"BJP's policy is to back the corrupt and corrupt practices. It gets proved by their ticket distribution. The BJP has given tickets to Yeddyurappa (former Karnataka Chief Minister) and Reddy brothers.



"By giving them tickets, BJP has made it very clear that it is going to fight election riding on the shoulders of the corrupt," said Shergill.

