UP: Wife denies physical intimacy, husband throws chemical on genitals

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: In a brutal incident, a man poured acid onto the genitals of his wife, after she refused to have physical intimacy with him. The incident has left the woman in a serious condition.According to the victim, the husband was forcing her to have sexual intercourse, but when she refused, he threw chemicals on genital area, which led to a severe injury.The woman has been married to the accused, who belonged to Kotwali District's Behrin Village, for the past six years and have two children together.The couple was, reportedly, having a tiff on some issue.On getting information from the neighbours, the victim's family members admitted her to the hospital, where she is getting the treatment.According to the victim's father's statement, a case has been registered against the accused and three other people and investigation is underway.