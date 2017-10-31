 UP: Wife denies physical intimacy, husband throws chemical on genitals
Updated: 31 Oct 2017 09:58 AM
Image courtesy: ANI

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: In a brutal incident, a man poured acid onto the genitals of his wife, after she refused to have physical intimacy with him. The incident has left the woman in a serious condition.

According to the victim, the husband was forcing her to have sexual intercourse, but when she refused, he threw chemicals on genital area, which led to a severe injury.

The woman has been married to the accused, who belonged to Kotwali District's Behrin Village, for the past six years and have two children together.

The couple was, reportedly, having a tiff on some issue.

On getting information from the neighbours, the victim's family members admitted her to the hospital, where she is getting the treatment.

According to the victim's father's statement, a case has been registered against the accused and three other people and investigation is underway.

First Published:
