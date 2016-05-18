Why nurses in Amritsar staged a demonstration against Kapil Sharma

(Nursing and paramedical staff of government Guru Nanak Dev Hospital stage a protest against Kapil Sharma in Amritsar - Pics above)Nursing and paramedical staff of government Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here on Tuesday staged a demonstration against stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma for allegedly depicting nursing profession in bad light.The staff protested outside the premises of the hospital.A group of agitating nurses alleged that Sharma in his TV show depicted their profession in bad light besides passing derogatory remarks to defame it.Sharma, who hails from Amritsar, was making fun of medical professionals in his show on a private entertainment channel, they said while demanding to stop the shows telecast.Punjab Nursing Association President Raj Bedi, who was leading the protest, visited the police station outside the hospital and submitted a written complaint against Sharma demanding registration of criminal case against him.Bedi claimed doctors have also been depicted in a derogatory way in the show.Nurses during protest also tore the posters of Sharma.