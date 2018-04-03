Mistaking him for Dalit Protester, Noida Police detain, 'abuse' RSS leader Rakesh Sinha



I was going to take part in a panel discussion at a media house in Noida when I was pulled inside a police jeep. There were 8 policemen lead by SHO Noida who were using abusive language. When I asked them why I was detained, they simply said I was free to go now:Prof Rakesh Sinha pic.twitter.com/sEOdkmcu3b

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

New Delhi: Amid swelling violence on Monday by SC/ST protesters, RSS leader and DU professor Rakesh Sinha was picked by the Noida Police mistaking him to be a "Dalit protester".Sinha alleged that he was pulled out from the gates of a TV news channel’s office by a Station House Officer who used “abusive language” in the police van and also “threatened” him.“I was going to take part in a panel discussion at a media house in Noida when I was pulled inside a police jeep. There were 8 policemen, led by Noida SHO, who were using abusive language. When I asked them why I was detained they simply said I was free to go now,” said Sinha.Offended by the ignominy, he appealed to the police to keep the dignity of a human being in mind.“The police later said that they suspected me to be a Dalit protester. I appeal to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind,” he added.Learning about his identity, the police later released him.“Our teams were looking for people when they saw him in Film City area and mistook him for a protester in the case. He was let off as soon as we realised our mistake,” Anil Kumar Shahi, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station was quoted by News 18.At least 9 people were killed and hundreds were injured during the violent protests against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday. Madhya Pradesh bore the maximum brunt of the violence where seven people lost their lives.