 Mistaking him for Dalit Protester, Noida Police detain, 'abuse' RSS leader Rakesh Sinha
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Mistaking him for Dalit Protester, Noida Police detain, 'abuse' RSS leader Rakesh Sinha

Mistaking him for Dalit Protester, Noida Police detain, 'abuse' RSS leader Rakesh Sinha

Offended by the ignominy, he appealed to the police to keep the dignity of a human being in mind.

By: || Updated: 03 Apr 2018 12:33 PM
Mistaking him for Dalit Protester, Noida Police detain, 'abuse' RSS leader Rakesh Sinha

(Left) Rakesh Sinha talking to news agency ANI. Protesters raising slogans during Monday's Bharat Bandh protest. (PIC/AFP)

New Delhi: Amid swelling violence on Monday by SC/ST protesters, RSS leader and DU professor Rakesh Sinha was picked by the Noida Police mistaking him to be a "Dalit protester".

Sinha alleged that he was pulled out from the gates of a TV news channel’s office by a Station House Officer who used “abusive language” in the police van and also “threatened” him.



“I was going to take part in a panel discussion at a media house in Noida when I was pulled inside a police jeep. There were 8 policemen, led by Noida SHO, who were using abusive language. When I asked them why I was detained they simply said I was free to go now,” said Sinha.

Offended by the ignominy, he appealed to the police to keep the dignity of a human being in mind.

“The police later said that they suspected me to be a Dalit protester. I appeal to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind,” he added.



Learning about his identity, the police later released him.

“Our teams were looking for people when they saw him in Film City area and mistook him for a protester in the case. He was let off as soon as we realised our mistake,” Anil Kumar Shahi, SHO, Noida Sector 20 police station was quoted by News 18.

At least 9 people were killed and hundreds were injured during the violent protests against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday. Madhya Pradesh bore the maximum brunt of the violence where seven people lost their lives.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of Iraq's victims

trending now

Movie Review
Baaghi 2 Movie Review: Tiger ROARS loud, Disha Patani looks ...
VIDEO
Kaun Jitega 2019: 6 die during Bharat Bandh called by Dalit ...
INDIA
Madhya Pradesh worst affected in Dalit protests; 7 dead in ...