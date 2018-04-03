'Why did Mayawati incite violent protest ahead of court verdict' asks Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh: Vice Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday accused BSP Chief Mayawati and alleged her involvement in the massive protests which spurred in the state.Speaking on government’s review petition which has been filed in the apex court over judgment on SC/ST act, Maurya said “Govt has filed review petition (over judgement on SC/ST Act)”“I want to ask Mayawati Ji that what is the basis of such a protest before court verdict. Why does she want to promote anarchy in UP?” he added.Mayawati yesterday sought strict action against those who have been inciting violence in the state. “Casteist elements... in the garb of seeking rights for Dalits and tribals are trying to use them as sacrificial lambs... our party won’t tolerate it and stay silent” she said.“I had said this many times that a review petition should be filed by the Centre, but they delayed it. Because of this, the Dalit and Aadivasi communities felt that the government perhaps does not want to take a step… and that is why today they called the Bharat bandh… If the government had taken a step in time, this would not have happened. Also, if the government had presented facts in court and sent a better lawyer to fight the case, the SC wouldn’t have taken this decision,”Nine people lost their lives in the violent protests which took place at various parts of the country.