Who was Sasikala's husband M Natarajan?

20 Mar 2018 08:41 AM
Image: PTI

Chennai: Husband of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, M Natarajan, died on Tuesday morning at a corporate hospital.

Natarajan, 74,  was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with a severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support.

Image: PTI

Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'.

He was formerly a Public Relations Officer with the state government. In 2011, he was one of the family members of Sasikala who were expelled by late Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party.

Though Jayalalithaa expelled Sasikala, her close aide, she later re-inducted her.

Last year, Natarajan underwent a kidney transplant.

It was not immediately known when the final rites will be held as the family anticipates a possible parole for Sasikala.

Convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published:
