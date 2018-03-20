Who was Sasikala's husband M Natarajan?

Natarajan, 74, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with a severe chest infection and was put on ventilator support.
Natarajan was an avid Tamil activist and was also running a vernacular magazine called 'Puthiya Paarvai'.
He was formerly a Public Relations Officer with the state government. In 2011, he was one of the family members of Sasikala who were expelled by late Chief Minister and then AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa from the party.
Though Jayalalithaa expelled Sasikala, her close aide, she later re-inducted her.
Last year, Natarajan underwent a kidney transplant.
It was not immediately known when the final rites will be held as the family anticipates a possible parole for Sasikala.
Convicted in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara prison since February.
