 Who said what on EC’s report for disqualification of AAP’s 20 MLAs
Who said what on EC’s report for disqualification of AAP’s 20 MLAs

This decision, if approved, will drastically reduce Kejriwal's cabinet

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 04:54 PM
Image representational: (PTI).

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Election Commission recommended the disqualification of the 20 MLA’s of Aam Adami Party. EC has sent the recommendation for approval to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The leaders of opposition parties took this opportunity to target Arvind Kejriwal while the AAP ministers said that the decision was taken by the current EC chief to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP’s MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj reportedly said that the CEC's birthday is approaching. He will turn 65 on 23 January and after that neither Modi, not even god, can help Joti continue on this post. So he wanted to dispose off this case before he leaves office and do his master's last bidding.

He also tweeted –



AAP’s spokesperson Ashutosh tweeted-





He also said that the EC should not be the letterbox of the PMO but that is the reality today.

BJP took a jibe by saying –



The party also said that they welcome the decision taken by the EC.





Sambit Patra also said, “Do they still have the morality of continuing in governance in Delhi?”

Congress demanded Kejriwal’s resignation. Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the AAP appointed all these MLAs as Parliamentary Secretary so that they could avail services and allowances as allowed to a minister.



He added that this was a misuse of public money.

This decision, if approved, will drastically reduce Kejriwal's cabinet. The MLAs whose fate hangs in balance are Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

