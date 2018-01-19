Who said what on EC’s report for disqualification of AAP’s 20 MLAs

The leaders of opposition parties took this opportunity to target Arvind Kejriwal while the AAP ministers said that the decision was taken by the current EC chief to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
AAP’s MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj reportedly said that the CEC's birthday is approaching. He will turn 65 on 23 January and after that neither Modi, not even god, can help Joti continue on this post. So he wanted to dispose off this case before he leaves office and do his master's last bidding.
He also tweeted –
National Significance of a birthday on 23 Jan 2018 ?
CEC Mr Jyoti turns 65 years
and has to retire.
— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 19, 2018
AAP’s spokesperson Ashutosh tweeted-
EC SHOULD NOT BE THE LETTER BOX OF THE PMO.. but that is a reality today.
— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) January 19, 2018
BJP took a jibe by saying –
Those who started their political journey against corruption are themselves corrupt. The self-guilt was quite evident: Shri @sambitswaraj
— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) January 19, 2018
The party also said that they welcome the decision taken by the EC.
दिल्ली भाजपा चुनाव आयोग द्वारा आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित करने की सिफ़ारिश का स्वागत करती है।
Delhi BJP welcomes the decision of EC recommending disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in the matter of “Office of Profit”@ManojTiwariMP pic.twitter.com/i7IdI2CIev
— BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 19, 2018
Sambit Patra also said, “Do they still have the morality of continuing in governance in Delhi?”
Congress demanded Kejriwal’s resignation. Congress leader Ajay Maken said that the AAP appointed all these MLAs as Parliamentary Secretary so that they could avail services and allowances as allowed to a minister.
Kejriwal has no right to continue.
Half of his cabinet ministers removed on corruption charges!
20 MLAs who were enjoying ministerial perks would be disqualified!
Where is Lokpal?
The MLAs and Ministers enjoying perks of power and foreign travel-Where is political probity?
— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) January 19, 2018
He added that this was a misuse of public money.
This decision, if approved, will drastically reduce Kejriwal's cabinet. The MLAs whose fate hangs in balance are Alka Lamba, Adarsh Shastri, Sanjeev Jha, Rajesh Gupta, Kailash Gehlot, Vijendra Garg, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Madan Lal Khufiya, Shiv Charan Goyal, Sarita Singh, Naresh Yadav, Rajesh Rishi, Anil Kumar, Som Dutt, Avtar Singh, Sukhvir Singh Dala, Manoj Kumar, Nitin Tyagi and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).
