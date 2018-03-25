Who is Shloka Mehta: Here's all you need to know about Akash Ambani's fiancee



Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the managing director of the Indian arm, Rosy Blue India, of the family-owned Belgian/Indian diamond company Rosy Blue.



Shloka and Akash studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.



Shloka finished her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University.



She did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.



Shloka is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014.



She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.



Shloka is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.



Sources told PTI that the two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa yesterday for a ‘get-to-know-each-other’ before the formal engagement.The marriage is planned for early December, with celebrations spread across 4-5 days, they said, adding the possible dates may be Dec. 8-12 at The Oberoi, Mumbai.