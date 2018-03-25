Who is Shloka Mehta: Here's all you need to know about Akash Ambani's fiancee

Sources told PTI that the two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa yesterday for a ‘get-to-know-each-other’ before the formal engagement.
The marriage is planned for early December, with celebrations spread across 4-5 days, they said, adding the possible dates may be Dec. 8-12 at The Oberoi, Mumbai.
Who is Shloka Mehta
- Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the managing director of the Indian arm, Rosy Blue India, of the family-owned Belgian/Indian diamond company Rosy Blue.
- Shloka and Akash studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
- Shloka finished her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University.
- She did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
- Shloka is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014.
- She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.
- Shloka is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.
First Published: 25 Mar 2018 06:44 PM