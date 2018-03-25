 Who is Shloka Mehta: Here's all you need to know about Akash Ambani's fiancee
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • Who is Shloka Mehta: Here's all you need to know about Akash Ambani's fiancee

Who is Shloka Mehta: Here's all you need to know about Akash Ambani's fiancee

Shloka and Akash studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

By: || Updated: 25 Mar 2018 06:46 PM
Who is Shloka Mehta: Here's all you need to know about Akash Ambani's fiancee

Shloka and Akash studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Photo: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani will marry his schoolmate Shloka Mehta in December.

Sources told PTI that the two families and close friends gathered at a plush five-star resort in Goa yesterday for a ‘get-to-know-each-other’ before the formal engagement.

The marriage is planned for early December, with celebrations spread across 4-5 days, they said, adding the possible dates may be Dec. 8-12 at The Oberoi, Mumbai.

Who is Shloka Mehta

  • Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the managing director of the Indian arm, Rosy Blue India, of the family-owned Belgian/Indian diamond company Rosy Blue.

  • Shloka and Akash studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

  • Shloka finished her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 went on to study anthropology at Princeton University.

  • She did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

  • Shloka is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014.

  • She is also a co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

  • Shloka is youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta. Mona is said to be a relative of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Narendra Modi govt "afraid" of facing no-confidence motion, says Rahul Gandhi

trending now

WORLD
Russia denies claim on spy asking Putin to be ...
VIDEO
EXCLUSIVE: Dance video of pre-engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's ...
INDIA
ISIS not a threat to India: Rajnath Singh