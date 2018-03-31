Who is ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar?

Amid controversy on ICICI Bank's exposure to Videocon group and ICICI Bank board’s response that they trust in current MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, here is all about ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar.Deepak Kochhar, the husband of ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, is the founder and CEO of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL).The website of NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd claims that it has nearly 700 MW of renewable energy assets operating in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.It is said that Kochhar has a Master’s Degree in Finance from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School.NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd has an office in Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, Mumbai.As per reports, NuPower Renewables was originally founded as a 50-50 JV between Videocon Group's Venugopal Dhoot family and Kochhar and Advani families (Chanda Kochhar's brother, Mahesh Advani).ICICI Bank, where Chanda Kochhar is the MD and CEO, had granted a loan to Videocon. A huge portion of it still remains unpaid and the Videocon account was declared a Non-performing asset (NPA).On Saturday, the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry against ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar.