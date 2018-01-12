 Where Uttar Pradesh’s newly elected DGP OP Singh?
Singh took over from the post from Sulkhan Singh on January 2, 2018

By: || Updated: 12 Jan 2018 10:49 AM
Uttar Pradesh: Major controversy has erupted in the state, as even after being appointed at DGP for 10 days, OP Singh’s seat remains empty as he is yet to resume office.  

The country’s biggest state is functioning without its head as OP Singh has not joined office yet.

Singh took over from the post from Sulkhan Singh on January 2, 2018.

The question rises, where is OP Singh?

On January 31, a proposal to make 1983 batch’s IPS officer as the new Director General of Police of the largest state of the country.

The proposal was then sent to the Prime Minister’s office.

Singh is a DG of BSF, and has also worked as a DG in NDRF.

The same attracted a lot of criticism from opposition, especially from former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who lashed out at the government for leaving such an important post empty.

