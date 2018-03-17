They (BJP) use anger but we use love: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said when youths look at PM Modi, they can't see the way forward. Congress is the only party which will take the country forward as he opened the two-day plenary session here.



At the 84th plenary session, Gandhi further added that the difference between the Congress and the Opposition (BJP), the big difference, is they use anger, we use love and regard for our fellow humans. This is the only symbol (Congress party symbol) that can unite the nation and take it forward.This is the 84th plenary session of the grand old party and it is Congress president Rahul Gandhi's first session since his elevation to the top slot. The session will focus on workers as part of the leader's bid to strengthen 'The Grand Old Party organisationally.Earlier, Gandhi said in a tweet said -"Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the Congress Plenary. Over the next two days, I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party,"Senior leaders of the party, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad were among those present.The plenary session is being held after eight years. The Congress is set to roll out a roadmap for reversing its downward electoral journey and restoring its past glory ahead of the 2019 general election.