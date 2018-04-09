Teen stole 12 phones when Salman Khan fans gathered at Galaxy apartments; arrested

"Yadav was in the crowd on the road outside Khan's Galaxy apartment residence near Bandra Bandstand. So far we have recovered two mobiles phones and efforts to get the other 10 are underway," said Pandit Thackrey, Senior Inspector of Bandra Police Station.
Police started probing the incidents of mobile thefts thereafter one of the people in the crowd, Athar Aslam Khan (26), lodged a complaint, officials said.
An official said that Yadav was spotted by a patrolling police team late Saturday night and confessed to the thefts on being interrogated.
Yadav was produced before a local court here and has been sent to police custody till tomorrow, the official said.
First Published: 09 Apr 2018 07:10 PM