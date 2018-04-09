 Teen stole 12 phones when Salman Khan fans gathered at Galaxy apartments; arrested
So far the police were able to recover two mobiles phones.

By: || Updated: 09 Apr 2018 07:29 PM
Mumbai: A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stealing 12 mobile phones from people who had gathered outside the Bandra residence of actor Salman Khan on Saturday.

Police said that Vishal Yadav, a resident of Bandra East, was picked up for stealing mobile phones from the crowd that had gathered to welcome Khan after the latter was granted bail on Saturday by a court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.



"Yadav was in the crowd on the road outside Khan's Galaxy apartment residence near Bandra Bandstand. So far we have recovered two mobiles phones and efforts to get the other 10 are underway," said Pandit Thackrey, Senior Inspector of Bandra Police Station.

Police started probing the incidents of mobile thefts thereafter one of the people in the crowd, Athar Aslam Khan (26), lodged a complaint, officials said.

An official said that Yadav was spotted by a patrolling police team late Saturday night and confessed to the thefts on being interrogated.

Yadav was produced before a local court here and has been sent to police custody till tomorrow, the official said.

