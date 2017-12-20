 When PM Modi met 'Vikas'; this is how a Twitterati reacted
Updated: 20 Dec 2017 11:13 PM
Image: Twitter (@AjayKushwaha_)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for their reception in New Delhi on December 21.



PM Modi also conveyed his regards and congratulated the couple on their marriage.





Along with the couple, Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli was also present during the meet.

Virat and Anushka will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 at Hotel Taj Palace, which will be followed by another party for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

This is how one Twitterati reacted to the newlywed couple meeting Prime Minister Modi

