When PM Modi met 'Vikas'; this is how a Twitterati reacted



Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017



#WATCH Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met PM Narendra Modi today to extend wedding reception invitation. pic.twitter.com/JZBrVLlkEJ



— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017





Rahul Gandhi to file Petition in Election Commission against Virat Kohli saying his marriage wit Anushka Sharma is campaigning for BJP as he read their name as ‘V’irat ‘K’ohli ‘A’nushka ‘S’harma (ViKAS)😂#PappuBanaYuvraj #PappuRaj#BJPWinsGujarat @iPankajShukla @BJP4Gujarat

— Vaisakh Menon (@menonvaisakh) December 16, 2017

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for their reception in New Delhi on December 21.PM Modi also conveyed his regards and congratulated the couple on their marriage.Along with the couple, Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli was also present during the meet.Virat and Anushka will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 at Hotel Taj Palace, which will be followed by another party for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.This is how one Twitterati reacted to the newlywed couple meeting Prime Minister Modi