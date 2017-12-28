When Owaisi tore into 'Islamic Republic of Pakistan' on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

A video of Owaisi's speech from a rally that he had addressed in Maharashtra's Latur in June this year has gone viral on the social media."The truth is that Kulbhushan Jadhav went to Iran to do business. He was arrested from there and taken to Pakistan. It was later announced that Pakistan has arrested an Indian agent. I want to ask Pakistan whether a secret agent will go to Pakistan with an Indian passport? Nobody is going to buy this theory," Owaisi told a gathering.He said a military court in Pakistan sentenced Jadhav without any proofs and lawyer on his side.He also reminded Pakistan of India's treatment of Pakistan-born terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was given a fair trial in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack case."India has exhibited justice and fairness even with Kasab. But Pakistan didn't even provide a lawyer to Jadhav to defend himself in the court of law. Pakistani agencies failed to get any evidence against him. No weapons or explosives were recovered from him," he said.Owaisi said if Pakistan claims itself to be an Islamic Republic then the country has to exhibit the justice and fairness that Islam calls for.He also narrated an incident from the times of Prophet Muhammad when he forgave a woman, Hind, who had killed his uncle, Hamzah, and mutilated his body by cutting his chest and tearing his liver and heart into pieces."Pakistan has to demonstrate the spirit of Islam like Prophet Muhammad did when he forgave a woman who chewed his uncle's chest. When she faced the prophet, he didn't even turn his eyes towards her but said that I forgive you," the AIMIM chief said.He asked Pakistan if the country would live up to the examples set by the prophet like he forgave prisoners of war in the battle of 'Badr'."If you calm yourself to be an 'Islamic country' then release all the Indian from prisons in Pakistan and show the world the concept of forgiveness in Islam," Owaisi said.The Hyderabad MP mocked the neighbouring country saying that though there is only 30-minute difference in standard times of both the countries but Pakistan is at least 50 years behind India."Don't dare showing us (India) eyes. Bomb blasts take place in your country (Pakistan) in mosques of Barelvis and Shias, and in dargahs (shrines). And you call it a 'Muslim nation'?" he said in his fiery speech.Watch Asaduddin Owaisi's speech: