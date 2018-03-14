When babua meets bua: Akhilesh reaches Mayawati's home, with bouquet in hand, to say 'thanks' after bypoll win

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): After a splendid win in Uttar Pradesh bypolls by the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav, with a bouquet in hand, reached the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's home to say "thanks".It may be recalled that before the bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur, the BSP had decided to support the candidates of the SP to keep Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at bay.On Wednesday, the SP candidates have won on both the seats defeating saffron party.SP's Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel has won Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by 59,613 votes on Wednesday. From Gorakhpur, another SP candidate Pravin Kumar Nishad was elected to the Lok Sabha, defeating the BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla by 21,881 votes.Akhilesh Yadav has met foe-turned-friend Mayawati for the first time. The meeting extended up to 40 minutes.