WhatsApp down: Messaging stops working and Twitter couldn't handle it

Within minutes, WhatsApp down has become the top trend in India as Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets about WhatsApp's failure.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
A popular tweet read: "2 mins of silence for those who uninstalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown".
Another trending tweet was "WhatsApp msg not sent: Step 1: Restart Mobile Data Step 2: Restart phone Step 3: Check #Twitter #WhatsAppDown trending".
A number of memes brought out the creative side of users. A netizen shared a gif of cartoon character, Homer Simpson carrying a board saying 'The End is Near'.
Another user put up a post with pictures of Pakistani politician and former cricketer, Imran Khan smiling with the message "When you use blackberry messenger and aren't affected by whatsapp being down".
The reason for #WhatsAppDown could be an Indian engineer working there. His girl blocked him and he went 'le phir, main block to sab block'
— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017
When it's back up and you've zero notifications #WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/DYmv1KmsYa
— The_Goddess (@rachel___ayg) November 3, 2017
#WhatsAppDown Is A Complete Failure Of Modi's Digital India Campaign. PM Modi Must Resign. #AAP #Modi ???????? pic.twitter.com/fpAn5M0m44
— Bhargav Vyas (@111_bhargav) November 3, 2017
On a positive note, we are spared from the family group discussions and fake news and videos sent on the group #WhatsAppdown
— Karan Shah (@Karan_J_Shah) November 3, 2017
This moment when WhatsApp doesn’t work so you try to remember how to send an actual text #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/KXyr77MTYO
— :) (@musicleadsus) November 3, 2017
Damn! UNESCO was about to declare Khichdi the ‘best national food’ in the world but whatsapp went down. ????#WhatsAppDown
— Apurva (@ApurvaNagvanshi) November 3, 2017
PSA: Whatsapp is down. I repeat Whatsapp is down #panic #withdrawalsymptoms #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Fj4VtBlq4Q
— Mr.Fox Agency (@mrfoxagency) November 3, 2017
Typical.. Came to Twitter to see if anyone else is ranting about the #Whatsapp crash???????? pic.twitter.com/dIJtwxUuG4
— andrea.slvrc???? (@luxsignifer_) November 3, 2017
WhatsApp down. Panic everywhere ???? pic.twitter.com/A5SXfRHMqH
— John van der Tol (@johnvandertol) November 3, 2017
The whole world when #whatsapp goes down pic.twitter.com/ctbz5eH7I6
— Daisy Bennett (@DaisyAmeliaBee) November 3, 2017
Twitter after #WhatsAppDownpic.twitter.com/89l1FrW6HG
— Aniruddh Narayan (@AniNarayan91) November 3, 2017
WhatsApp was also down in May this year for a few hours in all parts of the world. WhatsApp has 1.3 billion monthly active users globally with over 200 million users in India.
(With inputs from agencies)
