 WhatsApp down: Messaging stops working and Twitter couldn't handle it
WhatsApp down was trending top in India as Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets about the App's failure.

By: || Updated: 03 Nov 2017 05:02 PM
Within minutes, WhatsApp down was trending top in India as Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets about WhatsApp's failure.

NEW DELHI: Messaging service WhatsApp was down and stopped working for thousands of users users across the world, including in India. WhatsApp users experienced problems sending texts or unable to log into the app.

Within minutes, WhatsApp down has become the top trend in India as Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets about WhatsApp's failure.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

A popular tweet read: "2 mins of silence for those who uninstalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown".

Another trending tweet was "WhatsApp msg not sent: Step 1: Restart Mobile Data Step 2: Restart phone Step 3: Check #Twitter #WhatsAppDown trending".

A number of memes brought out the creative side of users. A netizen shared a gif of cartoon character, Homer Simpson carrying a board saying 'The End is Near'.

Another user put up a post with pictures of Pakistani politician and former cricketer, Imran Khan smiling with the message "When you use blackberry messenger and aren't affected by whatsapp being down".































WhatsApp was also down in May this year for a few hours in all parts of the world. WhatsApp has 1.3 billion monthly active users globally with over 200 million users in India.

(With inputs from agencies)

