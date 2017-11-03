WhatsApp down: Messaging stops working and Twitter couldn't handle it



The reason for #WhatsAppDown could be an Indian engineer working there. His girl blocked him and he went 'le phir, main block to sab block'

— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017



On a positive note, we are spared from the family group discussions and fake news and videos sent on the group #WhatsAppdown



— Karan Shah (@Karan_J_Shah) November 3, 2017





This moment when WhatsApp doesn’t work so you try to remember how to send an actual text #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/KXyr77MTYO

— :) (@musicleadsus) November 3, 2017



Damn! UNESCO was about to declare Khichdi the ‘best national food’ in the world but whatsapp went down. ????#WhatsAppDown



— Apurva (@ApurvaNagvanshi) November 3, 2017





Typical.. Came to Twitter to see if anyone else is ranting about the #Whatsapp crash???????? pic.twitter.com/dIJtwxUuG4



— andrea.slvrc???? (@luxsignifer_) November 3, 2017





WhatsApp down. Panic everywhere ???? pic.twitter.com/A5SXfRHMqH

— John van der Tol (@johnvandertol) November 3, 2017



The whole world when #whatsapp goes down pic.twitter.com/ctbz5eH7I6



— Daisy Bennett (@DaisyAmeliaBee) November 3, 2017



Within minutes, WhatsApp down has become the top trend in India as Twitter was flooded with hilarious tweets about WhatsApp's failure.A popular tweet read: "2 mins of silence for those who uninstalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown".Another trending tweet was "WhatsApp msg not sent: Step 1: Restart Mobile Data Step 2: Restart phone Step 3: Check #Twitter #WhatsAppDown trending".A number of memes brought out the creative side of users. A netizen shared a gif of cartoon character, Homer Simpson carrying a board saying 'The End is Near'.Another user put up a post with pictures of Pakistani politician and former cricketer, Imran Khan smiling with the message "When you use blackberry messenger and aren't affected by whatsapp being down".WhatsApp was also down in May this year for a few hours in all parts of the world. WhatsApp has 1.3 billion monthly active users globally with over 200 million users in India.(With inputs from agencies)