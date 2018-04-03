'What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy,' says Sheila Dikshi



I appreciate the attempt to control fake news but few questions for my understanding:

1.What is guarantee that these rules will not be misused to harass honest reporters?

2.Who is going to decide what constitutes fake news ?

3. Is it not possible that motivated complaints will be filed to suspend accreditation until enquiry is on?



4.What is guarantee that these guidelines will check fake news or is it an attempt to prevent genuine reporters from reporting news uncomfortable to establishment?



Questioning the government's attempt to check fake news, former CM of Delhi Sheila Dikshi questioned on Tuesday-"What is the definition of fake news?""What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy. Today, we only get to see news that is pro-govt. India has believed in free media and that should continue," Dikshit said.Congress leader Ahmed Patel also questioned the government's attempt to check fake news, asking whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment.The government said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace, reported news agency PTI.As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release, news agency further reported.