 'What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy,' says Sheila Dikshi
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • 'What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy,' says Sheila Dikshi

'What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy,' says Sheila Dikshi

"India has believed in free media and that should continue," Sheila Dikshit said.

By: || Updated: 03 Apr 2018 12:26 PM
'What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy,' says Sheila Dikshi

CM of Delhi Sheila Dikshi (Image: ABP Live-Anurag Kumar/File)

New Delhi: Questioning the government's attempt to check fake news, former CM of Delhi Sheila Dikshi questioned on Tuesday-"What is the definition of fake news?"

"What is the definition of fake news? In a democratic system, restricting media is equal to killing democracy. Today, we only get to see news that is pro-govt. India has believed in free media and that should continue," Dikshit said.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel also questioned the government's attempt to check fake news, asking whether it was aimed at preventing journalists from reporting news uncomfortable to the establishment.








[ALSO READ] Saddening tale from Bharat Bandh: Ambulance stuck, son carried father on shoulders but couldn't save him

The government said the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news, as it came out with stringent measures to contain the menace, reported news agency PTI.

As per the amended guidelines for the accreditation of journalists, if the publication or telecast of fake news is confirmed, the accreditation of that journalist would be suspended for a period of six months in the first violation and for one year in case of a second violation.

In case of a third violation, his or her accreditation would be cancelled permanently, the information and broadcasting ministry said in a release, news agency further reported.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of Iraq's victims

trending now

VIDEO
Master Stroke: Voters confused as Indian politics divided into ...
VIDEO
All You Need To Know About SC/ST Act ...
VIDEO
Master Stroke: Bank audit shows several UP farmers ineligible ...