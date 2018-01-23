What is protectionism? The term PM Modi highlighted in Davos speech



The surge of protectionism against globalisation is a challenge every part of the world is facing. The solution to this problem lies in understanding and accepting changing scenarios. Gandhi ji's example shows India's inherent open outlook.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2018

He listed three issues -- climate change, terrorism and protectionism -- as the three "serious" challenges the world is facing.Modi said many societies and countries were becoming self-centered. "It seems globalization, opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Everybody talks about inter-connected world, but it seems globalisation is fading."We believe progress and development can be truly called development when everyone can partake in it," he said.After Modi's speech, BJP President Amit Shah said, "The surge of protectionism against globalisation is a challenge every part of the world is facing."Protectionism involves any attempt by a country to to impose restrictions on trade in goods and services. Investopedia defines protectionism as: Government actions and policies that restrict or restrain international trade, often with the intent of protecting local businesses and jobs from foreign competition.Protectionism has a broad definition that encompasses a number of different economic policies designed to restrict trade and protect domestic manufacturers.: It involves taxing the imported goods in order to increase the cost to importers and raises the price of the imported goods in local markets.: Putting a limit on number of products that can be imported over a set period of time.Domestic Subsidies: Subsidising costs or providing cheap loans to domestic companies. It lowers the cost of production for domestic business.: Governments can impose regulations or trade barriers that restrict imports or exports of goods or services through mechanisms other than the simple imposition of tariffs.: Government may limit the foreign exchange that can move between countries