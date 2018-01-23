 What is protectionism? The term PM Modi highlighted in Davos speech
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • What is protectionism? The term PM Modi highlighted in Davos speech

What is protectionism? The term PM Modi highlighted in Davos speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the world against growing protectionism even as he spoke of climate change and terrorism as the biggest challenges facing the world.

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 06:41 PM
What is protectionism? The term PM Modi highlighted in Davos speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the world against growing protectionism even as he spoke of climate change and terrorism as the biggest challenges facing the world.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the world against growing protectionism even as he spoke of climate change and terrorism as the biggest challenges facing the world.

He listed three issues -- climate change, terrorism and protectionism -- as the three "serious" challenges the world is facing.

Modi said many societies and countries were becoming self-centered. "It seems globalization, opposed to its definition, is shrinking. Everybody talks about inter-connected world, but it seems globalisation is fading.

"We believe progress and development can be truly called development when everyone can partake in it," he said.

After Modi's speech, BJP President Amit Shah said, "The surge of protectionism against globalisation is a challenge every part of the world is facing."



What is protectionism

Protectionism involves any attempt by a country to to impose restrictions on trade in goods and services. Investopedia defines protectionism as: Government actions and policies that restrict or restrain international trade, often with the intent of protecting local businesses and jobs from foreign competition.

Protectionism has a broad definition that encompasses a number of different economic policies designed to restrict trade and protect domestic manufacturers.

Main forms of protectionism

Import tariffs: It involves taxing the imported goods in order to increase the cost to importers and raises the price of the imported goods in local markets.

Import quotas: Putting a limit on number of products that can be imported over a set period of time.
Domestic Subsidies: Subsidising costs or providing cheap loans to domestic companies. It lowers the cost of production for domestic business.

Administrative barriers: Governments can impose regulations or trade barriers that restrict imports or exports of goods or services through mechanisms other than the simple imposition of tariffs.

Exchange controls: Government may limit the foreign exchange that can move between countries

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CPI(M) begins efforts to bring impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

trending now

VIDEO
Full PC: Delhi Police reveals Indian Mujahideen terrorist Abdul ...
VIDEO
Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan's film earns Rs 200 crore within 2 ...
VIDEO
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar writes letter to theater ...