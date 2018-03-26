What is Lingayat-Veerashaiva religion?

The Karnataka government notified minority religion status to Lingayats amid protests by some sections of the community. In the poll-bound state, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community accounts for around 16% of the population.The Lingayat community owes allegiance to the "social reform movement" initiated by 12th Century social reformer Basaveshwara, who had launched a movement against the orthodoxy prevailing in the society in his era.Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnatakaLingayats worship Hindu god Shiva as their deity. The demand for a separate religion tag to Veerashaiva/Lingayat faiths has surfaced from the numerically strong and politically-influential community, amidst resentment from within over projecting the two communities as the same.The decision on this religion is fraught with political implications is seen as an attempt by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to wean away a section of the community towards the Congress. BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa hails from the Lingayat community.(with input from agencies)