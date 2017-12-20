What is Anti-smog canon? Will it curb Delhi pollution? Govt tests today

A thick layer of smog has blanketed Delhi from past 3 months.The device is connected to a water tank. The anti-smog gun sprays atomised water into the atmosphere. The fine water particles work like rain, sticking to the deadly particulate matter suspended in the air and bringing them down. The device has been placed on a vehicle, so it can be taken across the city.Sushant Saini, who is an executive of the manufacturer Cloud Tech, told a news agency that “The device can spray water up to height of 50 metres.The device was tested recently at the Delhi secretariat as well by AAP Government.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Imran Hussain were present during the device’s test, which costs Rs 20 lakh. But, as per officials more testing is required before a call can be taken on the use of the device.On Wednesday, the anti-smog gun will be tested at Anand Vihar, one of the most polluted areas in the border of Delhi.