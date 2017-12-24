 West Bengal's Sabang by-poll result: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • West Bengal's Sabang by-poll result: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins

West Bengal's Sabang by-poll result: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins

By: || Updated: 24 Dec 2017 12:48 PM
West Bengal's Sabang by-poll result: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins

Image: PTI/Representational

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday won West Bengal's Sabang assembly by-poll with CPM coming second and BJP third.

Trinamool Congress candidate Gita Rani Bhunia has come out with flying colours.

After the sixteenth and final round, TMC won the seat by 64,192  votes. CPM is in the second position with 41,987 votes. BJP is in the third position with 37,476 votes. And Congress in 4th position with 18,060. Nota was used by 1535 and SUCI got 278 votes.

The by-election took place on December 21. The TMC has fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of former
Congress leader Manas Bhunia, who had defected to the ruling party earlier this year, necessitating the by-election.

Manas Bhunia is presently TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story TN government will fall in three months: Dinakaran

trending now

VIDEO
RK Nagar Election Results: Sympathy factor takes Dinakaran in ...
VIDEO
Fodder Scam Case Verdict: Jaggannath Mishra, Dhruv Bhagat acquitted; ...
INDIA
What is Fodder scam and what has happened since 1985?