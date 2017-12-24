West Bengal's Sabang by-poll result: Gita Rani Bhunia of Trinamool Congress wins

: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday won West Bengal's Sabang assembly by-poll with CPM coming second and BJP third.Trinamool Congress candidate Gita Rani Bhunia has come out with flying colours.After the sixteenth and final round, TMC won the seat by 64,192 votes. CPM is in the second position with 41,987 votes. BJP is in the third position with 37,476 votes. And Congress in 4th position with 18,060. Nota was used by 1535 and SUCI got 278 votes.The by-election took place on December 21. The TMC has fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of formerCongress leader Manas Bhunia, who had defected to the ruling party earlier this year, necessitating the by-election.Manas Bhunia is presently TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha.