

Surya Kanta Mishra, the West Bengal CPM state secretary loses in his Narayangarh Assembly Constituency.



Madan Mitra, TMC candidate of Kamarhati losses from his Assembly constituency seat in Kamarhati.



Udayan Guha who shifted as an MLA from Forward Block to TMC won the Dinhata Assembly Constituency with a margin of over 20,000 votes.



Firhad Hakim wins the Kolkata Port Assembly constituency seat defeating Rakesh Singh by a margin of 26547 votes. Firhad Hakim was the Urban Development and Municipal affairs minister of the recently concluded Bengal ministry. Firhad Hakim contested the elections from the Kolkata port Assembly Constituency on the TMC ticket. It is to be noted that he was accused in the Narada sting operation after his visuals came in the forefront.



Minister of power of Bengal Manish Gupta loses the Jadavpur Assembly constituency to CPM candidate Sujan Chakraborty.



Madan Mitra, the jailed MLA candidate and former transport minister is trailing at the moment.



Subhendu Adhikari wins Nandigram Assembly constituency with a HUGE margin of 81230 votes from East Midnapore district.



Haven't ever seen such kind of a conspiracy and a false campaign by opponents to defame me: Mamata Banerjee says in a press conference.



It is an unprecedented victory despite a joint opposition unleashing violence, says Mamata Banerjee on TMC's election win.



TMC MP Subhendu Adhikari who is contesting the Assembly elections from Nandigram Assembly Constituency with a margin of over thirty one thousand votes.



TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is leading at the moment by a margin of 3160 votes. # ABPResults



Trends at 10.19am (294/294) TMC 217 l Left + 65 l BJP 8 l Others 4



Nayana Bandopadhyay, wife of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay is leading at the moment on the TMC ticket from Chowringhee Legislative assembly Constituency after the Seventh round of counting. Heavy weight Congress leader Saumendranath Mitra (Somen Mitra) is trailing behind Nayana Bandopadhyay from Chowringhee Assembly Constituency.



Rahul Sinha, General secretary of the BJP and BJP candidate from Jorashanko assembly Constituency in Kolkata is leading at the moment after the second round of counting against the TMC candidate Smita Bakshi.



Urban development and Municipal affairs Minister of Bengal, Firhad Hakim whose term recently concluded is leading against the Congress candidate of Kolkata Port Rakesh Singh by a margin of 14983 votes on the TMC ticket.



Minister for food and supplies of Bengal Jyotipriyo mullick is leading from his assembly Constituency seat Habra with a margin of 10110 votes on the TMC ticket.





Aroop Biswas, the Youth Affairs minister of Bengal is leading at the moment from his Tollygunge Assembly Constituency seat against Madhuja Sen Roy of CPM who is the alliance candidate.



Trends have indicated that Congress has so far got more seats than Left



Vote tally at 10 am:-TMC is leading in 215 seats.Left and Congress alliance is leading in 66 seats.BJP is leading in 5 seats.Other parties are leading in 2 seats.



Vote Percentages at the moment:-46.8% for TMC32% for Left and Congress Alliance10.4% BJP.



Trends at 9.54am (283/294) TMC 207 l Left +63 l BJP 8 l Others 5 # ABPResults



Mamata Banerjee is leading with a margin of 1499 seats after the 1st round of counting from the Bhawanipore Assembly Constituency seat



Partha Chatterjee, TMC candidate of Behala West Assembly Constituency whose term as the education Minister of the state just concluded is leading at the moment against the CPM and alliance candidate Kaustuv Chatterjee.



Trends at 9.21 am - West Bengal (228/294) - TMC 146 l Left+75 l BJP 4 l Others 3



Actor Thespian Bratya Basu, who is contesting from Dumdum assembly Constituency on the TMC is ticket is leading at the moment. Minister of law and judicial affairs of Bengal Chandrima Bhattacharya is leading at the moment on the TMC ticket from Boranagar Assembly Constituency seat.



Trends at 9.09 am - West Bengal (188/294) - TMC 121 l Left+ 60 l BJP 4 l Others 3



BJP state president Dilip Ghosh is leading in his Assembly Constituency seat in Kharagpur Sadar.



Actor turned politician Debasree Roy, TMC candidate is leading in her assembly constituency seat against Kanti Ganguly, veteran CPM leader and alliance candidate.



Opposition leader of the Legislative Assembly and West Bengal CPM secretary Surya Kanta Mishra is leading from his Assembly constituency seat Narayangarh in west Midnapore district.



Mayor of Kolkata TMC candidate Sovan Chatterjee is leading at the moment from his Assembly constituency in Behala East assembly Constituency and minister for Urban Development and Municipal affairs Firhad Hakim is leading from his Kolkata Port Assembly Constituency seat.



Trends at 9.00 am - West Bengal (168/294) - TMC 107 l Left+ 57 l BJP 2 l Others 2



Amit Mitra, Finance Minister of Bengal and TMC candidate from Khardah assembly Constituency seat is leading from his Assembly Constituency seat in Khardah Assembly Constituency.



Trends at 8.50am - West Bengal (121/294) - TMC 80 l Left+ 38 l BJP 2 l Others 1



West Bengal (111/294) - TMC 70 l Left+ 38 l BJP 2 l Others 1



Former panchayat minister of Bengal, Subrata Mukherjee, whose term currently concluded is leading in his assembly Constituency seat Ballygunge against the Congress alliance candidate Krishna Debnath.



West Bengal (104/294) - TMC 66 l Left+ 35 l BJP 2 l Others 1



Former transport minister currently in jail in the Saradha Ponzi scam, Madan Mitra is leading at the moment.



Power Minister of West Bengal Manish Gupta is trailing at the moment against the CPM alliance candidate Sujan Chakraborty in the prestigious Jadavpur Assembly Constituency seat.



Rahul Sinha, BJP General Secretary and BJP candidate from Jorashanko Assembly Constituency in Kolkata is leading at the moment.



West Bengal (64/294) - TMC 42 l Left+ 19 l BJP 2 l Others 1



TMC Vice President Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy is trailing in Bijpur Assembly Constituency seat. The Congress-Left alliance Candidate is leading there. The tally stands at TMC is leading in 11 and the Left Congress Alliance is leading in 7 Assembly Constituency seats.



TMC is leading in Bhatar assembly Constituency seat in Burdwan district. The tally stands at TMC is leading in 9 seats and the Left and Congress alliance is leading in 3 seats.



TMC is leading in Raina Assembly Constituency. At the moment TMC is leading in 8 Assembly Constituency seats and the Congress and Left Alliance is leading in three Assembly Constituency seats.



TMC is leading in three more assembly constituencies, Purbasthali Dakshin(South), Kalna and Indus. On the other hand, the Congress and Left alliance is leading in Jalpaiguri, Chakulia and Karandighi Assembly constituency seats.



West Bengal (37/294) - TMC 27 l Left+ 9 l BJP 1





(25/294) - TMC 20 l Left+ 4 l BJP 1



(13/294) - TMC 9 l Left+ 3 l BJP 1



(10/294) - TMC 9 l Left+ 0 l BJP 1



First Trends - West Bengal (1/294) - TMC 1 l Left+ 0 l BJP 0



Few hours before the poll counting began, TMC and CPM clashed in Eruya village in Bhatar in Burdwan district. Bombs were hurled at each other. Houses of many supporters from both the parties were ransacked. Huge police force moved to the area to calm down the situation. The situation is presently under control.



The ruling Trinamool Congress appeared set to retain power with a two-third majority in West Bengal.TMC workers celebrate in West BengalBy 12 noon, a clear picture could emerge on the winners.Candidates of the BJP and its allies were leading in 10 places. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, one of the BJP's allies, was ahead in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong.The Trinamool wave appeared to be crushing all the opposition in the southern parts of the state while the Left-Congress challenge was most visible in northern Bengal.Among the prominent Trinamool leaders on the road to victory was Finance Minister Amit Mitra from Khardaha.Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra led from his constituency Narayangarh while Congress' Manas Bhunia was ahead in Sabang.Among celebrity candidates, Trinamool's Laxmi Ratan Shukla (Howrah North) and Baishali Dalmiya (Bally) were in the lead.Around 82.80 percent of the 6.55 crore electorate voted in the elections held from April 4 to May 5 to elect a 294-member assembly.(With inputs from IANS)