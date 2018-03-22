West Bengal: Olympic table tennis player accused of raping 18-year-old

: Indian Table Tennis player and Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh has been accused of rape by an 18-year-old girl in West Bengal.Image: AFPAs per reports, the girl filed an FIR in the Barasat Women Police Station in Bengal. The complaint stated that Ghosh had promised to tie the knot with her but later denied it.The complaint also states that the Tennis player raped her several times over the past three years and she also underwent an abortion.It is said that she met the Arjuna awardee player on a social media site in 2014 and got into a relationship.Ghosh's relatives denied all the allegations and said "This is a conspiracy to distract Ghosh ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games and extract money from him through blackmailing".