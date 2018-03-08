Syama Prasad Mookerjee's statue vandalised: Members of BJP stage protest in Kolkata

On Thursday,members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest against the incident where a statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised in Kolkata yesterday.Yesterday, seven members of a Left student group were arrested for allegedly damaging a bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the Keoratola crematorium here, police said.Six males and a female aged 22-29 years who tried to deface the bust of Mookerjee have been arrested and strong legal action has been initiated against them, police said. "No vandalism will be tolerated," Police Commissioner Rajib Kumar tweeted.Police said all the seven were members of a far-Left student outfit known as "Radical". Six of them were students of Kolkata's Jadavpur University.Ghosh called upon his party workers to gather in front of the vandalized statue at the south Kolkata crematorium on Thursday where the BJP would cleanse Mukherjee's bust with milk."We condemn the vandalizing of the statue... Demand very strong action against the culprits," Sayantan Basu, General Secretary of the West Bengal BJP, said in a statement.(With agencies inputs)