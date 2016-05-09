West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2016 to be declared on 10th May, 2016 at wbresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2016 on 10th May 2016. The WBBSE had conducted the Madhyamik examination in the months of February-March 2016.

Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results on boards official website wbresults.nic.in

Lakhs of students have appeared for WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 examinations at various centres across the state.

All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students for MBSE 2016 10th Result. Keep checking this space for latest result updates.

To all those who will score good marks in WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

1: Access the WBBSE official website: wbresults.nic.in

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.