West Bengal govt to make Sagar Island 'no-plastic zone'

The West Bengal government has initiated measures to make Sagar Island - thevenue for the annual Gangasagar Mela - a plastic-free zone.The local administration has been asked to ensure that pilgrims coming to the area for the Gangasagar Mela do not the litter the place or the Ganges water with non-biodegradable materials, a senior government official said.The Gangasagar panchayat samity has also been roped in for the cause, he said."We have been working all round the year trying to make the area a no-plastic zone. But this will take some time," the official told PTI.The triangular Sagar Island, situated around 130 km from Kolkata, is separated from the mainland by rivers Ganga and Muriganga on two sides and faces the Bay of Bengal on the third side.Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather here every year during Makar Sankranti to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal.The administration has been distributing leaflets to the local people and the visitors to create awareness on the matter.