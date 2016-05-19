West Bengal Assembly election results 2016: Why Mamata Banerjee won?

In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress defeated the alliance of Left and Congress completely.Though, exit polls were predicting big win for Trinamool, but getting more than 200 seats is a huge surprise.The reasons for her win are many. Some of her schemes like Kanya Shri Yojana wherein girls were gifted cycles and scholarships, Khadya Sathi scheme that gave rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg to improverished people.In Mamata’s win, the 30 per cent minority population had an important role. In 55 out of 70 seats, minorities are in healthy number. Muslim voters have voted for her party.Mamata also has deep reach in Dalit and women votebanks. They have voted for Mamata’s party.To defeat Mamata, the opposition drummed up Sharada scam and Narad sting operation. In both the scams, various TMC leaders’ name had cropped up. But Mamata maintained composure and she managed to put the best things about her governance in front of the voters.Mamata Banerjee also took the Left to task. She said Left was dangerous for country’s politics as it was with Congress in West Bengal and against Congress in Kerala.