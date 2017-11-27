West Bengal: 200 Voter ID cards found in garbage

Kolkata: In West Bengal's Hooghly district, nearly 200 voter identity cards were found dumped in a garbage disposal area early on Monday."On primary inspection, it seems these are original voter cards," Dilip Yadav, Chairman of the Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality, told media.The voter ID cards were recovered by the municipal cleaners in Nadia district's Uttarpara. They were kept inside a polythene sack."Some of the cards we checked had addresses of nearby towns like Hindmotor and Konnagar from the same district. It is not sure why and how they were thrown away," he said.For further investigation, the voter cards have been handed over to local police authorities.