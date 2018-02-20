Have CCTV footage of being attacked in front of Delhi Police officials, says AAP



On tape: Minister Imran and his APS Himanshu heckled and thrashed at Secretariat. More video proof coming. pic.twitter.com/1EMVQGst12

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party which is at the centre of raging controversy alleged Tuesday afternoon that its leaders and ministers were heckled and thrashed by "motivated elements" at the Delhi Secretariat this morning.Addressing a press conference, Ashish Khaitan who was among the AAP leaders to be physically assaulted said the police was not taking action despite evidence of assault on our ministers was available in CCTV footage in Delhi Secretariat."Can you imagine same happening with ministers of other states in their state government's secretariat," he said sitting along other AAP leaders," he asked.AAP minister Imran Hussain has filed a complaint with Delhi Police over being attacked at the Delhi Secretariat.Meanwhile, responding to allegations of assault by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Monday evening at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the party said the bureaucrat is making ludicrous allegations at the behest of the BJP.“About 2.5 lakh families were deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhaar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from public. There was a meeting of MLAs at the CM’s residence. The Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying that he was answerable only to the LG and not to MLAs and CM. He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Moreover, it is false information that the meeting and the argument was about TV ads. The entire discussion was on how large number of families were not gettingration,” the statement said.DN Singh, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services President, talking to reporters on the matter said.”we have urged LG to take legal action be taken against those responsible. This is like a constitutional crisis, never seen such a thing happen in the past many years. We will go to office and but not work”