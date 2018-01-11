We Should Not Celebrate Killings Of Militants, They Are Our Brothers: Aijaz Ahmed Mir, PDP MLA

Airing his support for militants on Thursday, a PDP MLA has given a controversial statement and said "We should not celebrate the killings of militants"."We should not celebrate the killings of militants, it is our collective failure, we feel sad when our security forces are martyred as well, we should sympathize with parents of security jawans and with parents of militants as well," said Aijaz Ahmed Mir, PDP MLA, reported ANI.Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today vowed to break the "vicious cycle" of youth taking up arms on the death of a militant and said efforts were on to ensure that those joining militant ranks return home.She said that her government would continue its efforts to bring back local youth who had joined militancy to end the "vicious cycle" besides strengthening panchayats after successfully conducting the elections next month.Jaish-e-Mohammad's "Afzal Guru squad" that has claimed responsibility for major terror attacks in the Valley recently is a challenge for not only the government but for all of us, she said in her reply to the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the state assembly."(Slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander) Burhan wani was born at that time (when NC-Congress was ruling the state) and those (militants) who will be born today somebody else will face them," she said.Mehbooba was apparently responding to the remarks of legislative party leader of opposition National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who had yesterday said, "You talked about my role in creating Burhan Wani when I was the chief minister. Just think how many Wanis have you created under your rule."(With agencies inputs)