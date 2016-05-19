 We never expected this rout: Chandy
Search

We never expected this rout: Chandy

By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 09:04 AM
We never expected this rout: Chandy
Thiruvananthapuram: As the Congress-led UDF suffered a rout in the Kerala assembly elections, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Thursday that his party never expected such a defeat.

"In democracy, the choice of the people is final. We accept this defeat which we never ever expected," a stunned Chandy told the media at his home at Puthupally near here.

"We felt we would return (to power) but this has not happened. We will now sit down to introspect," he said.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) suffered one of its worst defeats in Kerala.

The Congress, which had 39 legislators in the outgoing assembly, was set to win 23 of the 140 seats. The UDF itself will have to be content with 46 seats.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI-M was set to win 92 seats. The BJP won one seat. P.C. George, who contested as an independent, was also declared elected.

"As the chairman of the UDF, I have a responsibility for this debacle," said Chandy, who has been elected 11 times from Puthupally.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Farmers facing problems all over India: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

VIDEO
Shoe hurled at Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ...
INDIA
Two arrested with fake documents at Delhi airport
VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...