We are not 'garbage collector': Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned the Centre for dumping "junk" before it in an 845-page affidavit containing incomplete information about solid waste management across the country saying that the top court is not a "garbage collector".The scathing remarks by the apex court, which was hearing a matter related to implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 across the country, came when the Centre's advocate proposed to file the affidavit in the court.A bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta declined to take the affidavit on record and observed that the government cannot dump junk before it and there was no point in filing an affidavit if it contained "nothing"."What are you trying to do? Are you trying to impress us? We are not impressed. You are trying to dump everything on us. We are not going to accept it," the bench told advocate Wasim A Qadri, who was appearing for the Centre."Do not do this. Whatever junk you have, you dump it before us. We are not garbage collectors. Be absolutely clear about this," the bench said.The court directed the government to file a chart within three weeks indicating whether the states and union territories (UTs) have constituted state-level advisory boards in accordance with the provision of the 2016 rules.At the outset, Qadri told the bench that after the apex court's December 12 last year order, the Centre had written to all the states and UTs on the issue and 22 states have given details so far. He said these details have been compiled in the affidavit.However, the bench said, "You had framed rules in 2000 but nobody (states and UTs) implemented it. Then you came out with 2016 rules but nobody seems to be interested. When they are not following the easier norms then how will they follow stricter norms. Are states not bound by the Union of India's advise?""Why do you pass these kind of rules? You withdraw these rules," the bench said.Qadri said the main problem was non-availability of land, especially in Delhi. He said that the Delhi government had written to the Delhi Development Authority to allot land and 50 acres land was allotted to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to set up a waste to energy plant.