We accept defeat with all humbleness: Tarun Gogoi

polls with "all humbleness" and congratulated BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal and his party for the victory.
"We accept the peoples' verdict with all humbleness. We will play the role of an effective and constructive opposition by serving the people of Assam," Gogoi said at a press conference here.
The veteran Congress leader congratulated BJP's chief ministerial candidate Sarbananda Sonowal and termed his
party's victory as "grand success".
"People are now expecting a change for development and achche din (good days). They have high hopes from the new
government. I wish BJP and Sonowal fulfil those," Gogoi said.
On Congress' performance in the election, the three-time chief minister said it was not easy to win for the fourth
consecutive term.
"I am not disheartened but of course I am sad and it is natural. Ups and downs are part of life and I have seen many ups and downs in my political life. People have not left us. We had faced worse defeat than this in the hands of AGP after the Assam agitation," Gogoi said.
"There must have been some deficiencies and mistakes. We will analyse those," he said.
When asked whether he will continue to be in active politics, Gogoi said, "I will continue to be 100 per cent in
active politics."
To another query, he declined the possibility of forming an alliance with AIUDF.
First Published: 19 May 2016 11:09 AM