Wbresults.nic.in WBCHSE West Bengal Board class 12th (Higher Secondary) results 2016 to be declared on May 16 @ wbchse.nic.in

: Results of Higher Secondary Examination-2016 (class 12th) conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be published on May 16, 2016, Monday. Students who appeared for West Bengal board (WBCHSE) examination will be able to check their results on board's official website as well as through SMS at 10 am.Lakhs of students have appeared for WBCHSE Class 12 examinations at various centres across the state.According to a WBCHSE press release, "All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 a.m. onwards on that day and issue the same to concemed candidates on the same day."Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for West Bengal Board class 12th examination result. We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.1: Access the WBCHSE official website: wbresults.nic.in2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.3: Click on 'Submit'4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.SMS WB12 to 54242SMS WBL2 to 58888, 58888711, 52070To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.The Government of West Bengal has established the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. The council is the main body which looks after the education system in the 10+2.