 Wbresults.nic.in WBCHSE West Bengal Board class 12th (Higher Secondary) 2016 results declared @ wbchse.nic.in
By: || Updated: 16 May 2016 05:27 AM
Kolkata: WBCHSE Class 12th (HSC) (Arts, Commerce and Science) examination results 2016 have been declared by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students who appeared for West Bengal board (WBCHSE) examination can check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS at 10 am.

Lakhs of students have appeared for WBCHSE Class 12th examinations at various centres across the state of West Bengal.

According to a WBCHSE press release, “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 a.m. onwards on that day and issue the same to concemed candidates on the same day.”

Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for West Bengal Board class 12th examination result.

We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.

How to check WBCHSE class 12th examination results  online:

1: Access the WBCHSE official website: wbresults.nic.in OR wbchse.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will appear on the screen.

How to check WBCHSE class 12th examination results on SMS:

SMS WB12 <Roll number> to 54242 OR SMS WBL2 <Roll number> to 58888, 58888711, 52070

A message for students:

To all those who will score good marks in their exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.

And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.

About the Board:

The Government of West Bengal has established the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. The council is the main body which looks after the education system in the 10+2.

First Published:
