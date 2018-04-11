WBJEE Admit Card 2018: Here is how to download

The examination will be conducted on on April 22, which is a Sunday.



The exam will be conducted in offline mode for two papers :



Mathematics



Physics and Chemistry (Combined).



The students can download the admit card from the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Eaxmination Board (WBJEEB). The official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board can be accessed from here .



Students can get admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and architecture, in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal



To download the admit card students need to login first. You can login from here .



Here the students need to fill details of application form, application number, password and a security pin that will be provided on the page itself.



After filling the details, click on signing in option.



The admit card displayed can then be saved then. Students can take out print outs of the admit card for future reference.



Essential details like the venue, time and date of the examination will be given on the admit card. The admit card needs to be carried to the exam centre and should be preserved.



Candidates should carefully check their details such as name, roll number, photograph and report immediately in case of any discrepancy. The venue of examination will also be given on the admit card.



Qualified candidates who appeared in both the papers shall be eligible for admission in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy Courses in all the institutes.



Qualified candidates who appeared in both the papers shall be eligible for admission in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy Courses in all the institutes.

Those appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses in all institutes except Jadavpur University.

