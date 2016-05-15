WBCHSE Class 12 (+2) Arts, Commerce and Science Result 2016 to be declared on May 16 @ 10 AM on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org

According to a WBCHSE press release, “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 a.m. onwards on that day and issue the same to concemed candidates on the same day.”
Students are eagerly waiting for their Class 12th results since the exams got over. We wish all the very best to the students for West Bengal Board class 12th examination result. We are providing you with the latest updates on your results on priority. So, stay with us for more updates.
How to check WBCHSE class 12th examination results online:
1: Access the WBCHSE official website: wbresults.nic.in OR wbchse.nic.in
2: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
3: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen.
How to check WBCHSE class 12th examination results on SMS:
SMS WB12 <Roll number> to 54242 OR SMS WBL2 <Roll number> to 58888, 58888711, 52070
A message for Students:
The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.
If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.
First Published: 15 May 2016 10:35 AM