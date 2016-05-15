 WBCHSE Class 12 (+2) Arts, Commerce and Science Result 2016 are to be declared on May 16 @ 10 AM on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • WBCHSE Class 12 (+2) Arts, Commerce and Science Result 2016 are to be declared on May 16 @ 10 AM on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org

WBCHSE Class 12 (+2) Arts, Commerce and Science Result 2016 are to be declared on May 16 @ 10 AM on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org

By: || Updated: 16 May 2016 03:20 AM
WBCHSE Class 12 (+2) Arts, Commerce and Science Result 2016 are to be declared on May 16 @ 10 AM on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org
Kolkata: WBCHSE Class 12th (HSC) (Arts, Commerce and Science) results 2016 will be declared by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on May 16, 2016, Monday. Students who appeared for West Bengal board (WBCHSE) examination will be able to check their results on board’s official website as well as through SMS at 10 am.

This will be a huge sigh of relief for the West Bengal Board students as they are eagerly waiting for results since the day their exams got over. This year, the WBCHSE class 12th examinations were held in the months of February-March wherein lakhs of students have appeared.

Follow these simple steps to check your 2015-2016 UP Board results:

1: Access the board’s official website: wbresults.nic.in OR wbchse.nic.in

3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.

4: Click on ‘Submit’

5: Your results will appear on the screen

A message for Students:

The most important thing we want you to remember is that, if result goes your way, then its extreamely good, but if things don’t go your way, remember, there are always options open to you. Sometimes, the best opportunities come out of life’s unexpected twists and turns.

If you did as well as you wanted, then celebrate. If you feel you could have done much better, there are many ways to improve your performance. Remember, your results do not define who you are or how valuable you are as a person. They are a marker of one day’s performance in your life.
Stay calm. Remember that while your exam results are important, you always have additional options. You might be able to retake the exam.

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Farmers facing problems all over India: Rahul Gandhi

trending now

INDIA
Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in an encounter ...
VIDEO
Ajay Devgan and Ileana get candid while talking to ...
VIDEO
Fans reach this TV actor's house to see a ...