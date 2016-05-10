WBBSE.org Madhyamik Class 10th Results 2016: West Bengal Board (wbresults.nic.in) Madhyamik Pariksha (WBBSE) 10th X Result 2016 is likely to be declared today

The WBBSE had conducted the Madhyamik examination in the months of February-March 2016.
Lakhs of students have appeared for WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 examinations at various centres across the state.
All the students who wrote the examinations are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. We wish all the very best to the students for MBSE 2016 10th Result. Keep checking this space for latest result updates.
To all those who will score good marks in WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 exams must remember that it’s just a beginning and you have to continue building upon your performance.
And to others, remember that your exam results are just that – marks given to one thing you wrote down, once. They’re not a number that reflects your worth, and they won’t stop you doing what you want in the long-term and you can still achieve heights if you concentrate more upon your future goals.
Follow these steps to check your results:
1: Access the WBBSE official website: wbresults.nic.in
3: Enter your details such as roll number and other required details in the respected fields.
4: Click on ‘Submit’
4: Your results will be flashed on the screen
First Published: 10 May 2016 09:00 AM