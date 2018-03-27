 WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after 'running over them'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after 'running over them'

WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after 'running over them'

Two policemen sustained injuries.

By: || Updated: 27 Mar 2018 08:58 PM
WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after 'running over them'

Image: Screen grab/ANI

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): A shocking video has emerged from here in which a youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint tried to escape after running over them.

Allegedly he was in an inebriated condition. Accused was arrested.

The incident happened on Sunday. In the video, diver of the white car can be seen driving despite being told to stop.

One of the policemen tried to pull barricade in front of the car in order to stop the vehicle but all in vain.

Two policemen sustained injuries.

WATCH VIDEO



For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Dalit activists protest against SC verdict on SC/ST Act

trending now

VIDEO
Center to file a review petition against Supreme Court's ...
INDIA
Rahul Gandhi is technologically illiterate: BJP
VIDEO
Nagrota attack: I would not like to speculate on ...