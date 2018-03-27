WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after 'running over them'



#WATCH: Youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint in Kakinada, tried to escape after running over them, allegedly in an inebriated condition. Accused arrested. Two policemen injured #AndhraPradesh (25.03.18) pic.twitter.com/AnrB75lZsP

— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): A shocking video has emerged from here in which a youth stopped for checking by policemen at a checkpoint tried to escape after running over them.Allegedly he was in an inebriated condition. Accused was arrested.The incident happened on Sunday. In the video, diver of the white car can be seen driving despite being told to stop.One of the policemen tried to pull barricade in front of the car in order to stop the vehicle but all in vain.Two policemen sustained injuries.WATCH VIDEO