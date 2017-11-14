WATCH: Youth shows off pistol while sitting on car's hood in Allahabad

In a bizarre case, a video is getting viral on social media showing a youth from Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh, sitting on the hood (bonnet) of a white sedan car, "flaunting pistol".Interestingly, his friends riding two wheeler, are making this video. In which area of Allahabad the video is made, is not clear.At one point of time, his friends in the video can be heard saying-"Rahul bhai (brother), smile please."The video, comprising of 3-minute, shows the white Ciaz roaming on the streets of the Allahabad.The video clip shows sheer lawlessness in the Allahabad district in which a person openly shows off his gun in broad daylight with any fear of law.However, cops said that the person is identified and will be arrested soon.But no arrest is made yet.WATCH VIDEO