WATCH: Your 'Palak Paneer' may have this DEADLY insect which loves to live in spinach

Is your Palak paneer insect free? If you think yes, you may be wrong.A video is getting viral on social media which is asking from viewers that are they eating green leafy vegetables along with a green insect?The video which shows an insect, which appears like a green leaf, is getting attention on social media.A message is also getting viral along with the footage and it reads-"Can anyone tell the name of this vegetable? No idea right?. It's not a vegetable but an insect which hides itself inside spinach. In the home, we clean spinach thoroughly, but what happens in parties and hotels...you very well understand. So stop eating spinach outside home."To know the truth behind this insect video, we went to Department of Environment Studies of Delhi University.Scientist Dr. Vivak Chaudhury informed that there is an insect like this and the name of it is Leafminer. It lives in leaves."Our vegetations are not insect free and it is our responsibility to clean them up properly before eating," said Chaudhury.This insect can even change its colour and shape as per environment.In ABP News investigation, this video appears to be TRUE.