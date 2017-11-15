WATCH: Yogi Adityanath's minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' gets foot massage by BJP workers in Allahabad







#WATCH: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' gets foot massage by BJP workers after local body polls campaigning, in Allahabad pic.twitter.com/iQZsm4L6if

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 14, 2017

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' got foot massage by BJP workers after local body polls campaigning, in Allahabad.In the video clip, Nandi-a Minister of stamp and civil aviation in the BJP led Government of Uttar Pradesh, can be seen in resting position with party workers surrounding him and one, dedicatedly, massaging his foot.Interestingly, this minister of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in news in April this year too, when a group of his followers shamelessly got on to a police van and roamed around the city shouting ‘jai sri ram’ slogans.The most shocking part of the whole incident was that the police van was moving just ahead of Minister Nand Gopal Nandi’s cavalcade but Nandi made no attempts to stop his followers from presenting such a show in front of the people.Not just the faulty minister, even Allahabad cops had chosen to be on the safer side and refrained from making any comments on the issue.(With inputs from ANI)