WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar

The nearly 20-second video shows woman saving her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men.
The brave lady in green salwar suit, with stick in her hand, faced 3-4 men alone.
[ALSO READ] OPINION: Once a pal, Amitabh Bachchan getting close to Congress again?
Her husband appears unconscious in the footage. What resulted this fight is unknown. It appears that video is made by someone from a mobile phone.
#WATCH: Woman saves her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men in #Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/V9PpR0SWac
— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018
(With ANI inputs)
For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 22 Feb 2018 01:37 PM