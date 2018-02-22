WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar







#WATCH: Woman saves her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men in #Haryana's Yamuna Nagar. pic.twitter.com/V9PpR0SWac

— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

A video has emerged from Haryana's Yamuna Nagar where a wife saves her husband from a group of attackers.The nearly 20-second video shows woman saving her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men.The brave lady in green salwar suit, with stick in her hand, faced 3-4 men alone.Her husband appears unconscious in the footage. What resulted this fight is unknown. It appears that video is made by someone from a mobile phone.(With ANI inputs)