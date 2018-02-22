 WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • INDIA
  • WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar

WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar

The nearly 20-second video shows woman saving her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men.

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 01:38 PM
WATCH: Wife saves husband from a group of men in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar

Image: screen grab/ ANI

New Delhi: A video has emerged from Haryana's Yamuna Nagar where a wife saves her husband from a group of attackers.

The nearly 20-second video shows woman saving her husband who was being beaten up by a group of men.

The brave lady in green salwar suit, with stick in her hand, faced 3-4 men alone.

[ALSO READ] OPINION: Once a pal, Amitabh Bachchan getting close to Congress again?

Her husband appears unconscious in the footage. What resulted this fight is unknown. It appears that video is made by someone from a mobile phone.




(With ANI inputs)

For INDIA News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Why Army Chief is concerned about AIUDF growing faster than BJP in Assam, asks Badruddin Ajmal

trending now

VIDEO
Bihar School Examination Board barres students from entering exam ...
INDIA
EPFO lowers interest rate on provident fund
VIDEO
EPFO reduces interest rate, declares 8.55% in FY18