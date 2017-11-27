Watch: When two 'Modis' arrive in the same rally in Bhuj, Gujarat

During Modi's rally in Bhuj, in addition to PM's oratory skills, one other thing which caught people's attention was the presence of Laxmi Narayan Sharma, a Modi bhakta from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.He was dressed up like PM and also wore a mask of Modi on his face.In an exclusive conversation with ABP News channel, he said-"Gujarat will once again vote for Modi (BJP in the state). People of Gujarat know that the honour of the state is from Modi and honour of Modi is from Gujarat state.""I'm a fanatic supporter of Modi," he added.In Gujarat, the polling for the two-phase elections (having total 182 seats) will take place on December 9 and 14. Votes will be counted on December 18.In the first phase, eighty-nine seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region are going to polls. The remaining 93 seats in central and northern region would go for polls in the second phase.