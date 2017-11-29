WATCH: When BJP's Sambit Patra makes fun of Rahul Gandhi's dog Pidi

About Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan

During ABP News' Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan while giving data on Gujarat's development, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra made fun of Rahul Gandhi's dog Pidi.When he was interrupted by his co-panelist from Congress Priyanka Chaturvedi on the charges that the data may be "fixed", Sambit Patra said,"For Congress party, only one person is not 'fixed' and that is Pidi".Interestingly, Pidi was in news in October this year when Congress' future president Rahul Gandhi introduced the canine on Twitter.Rahul Gandhi shared a post (along with a video) which read, "People have been asking who tweets for this guy (Rahul Gandhi). I'm coming clean, it is me Pidi... I'm way cooler than him," read the post which shows a video of Pidi (the dog) doing some antics and gobbling a biscuit after balancing it on his muzzle."Look what I can do with a tweet... oops... treat," said the tweet.Actually, Rahul Gandhi took on his detractors who had been wondering as to whether his tweets are his own.WATCH VIDEOGujarat Assembly Elections 2017 are due in December and to know the mood of the state ABP News held Gujarat Shikhar Sammelan conclace on Tuesday in which political leaders from not only BJP and Congress but also rising politicians like Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor expressed their views.